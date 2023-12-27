Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFMGet Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 431 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 1,202.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 410,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117,805 shares during the period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

