Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.35. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,653,700 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $392.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,659,770.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,320,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,987 shares of company stock valued at $602,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

