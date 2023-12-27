Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

NYSE PG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

