Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CVX opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

