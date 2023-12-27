OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 35,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

OMNIQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMNIQ

About OMNIQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the second quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

