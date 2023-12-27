OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 35,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
OMNIQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMNIQ
About OMNIQ
OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OMNIQ
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.