NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $492.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.58.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

