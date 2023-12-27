Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.