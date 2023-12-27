Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.