NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

