Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %

LULU opened at $506.32 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $513.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.34. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.