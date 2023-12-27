Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.
Neometals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of 0.26.
Neometals Company Profile
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
