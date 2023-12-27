Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

