Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

