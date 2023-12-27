MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

