Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 108.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $264.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.04.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

