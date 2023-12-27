McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson stock opened at $455.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.58. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

