Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

