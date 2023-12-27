ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.22

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.22 and traded as high as $79.91. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $79.27, with a volume of 167,000 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.63.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

