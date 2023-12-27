LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of -1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LXP opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.