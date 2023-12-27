Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

