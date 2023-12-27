Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 770 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.