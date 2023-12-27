Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.37. The stock has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

