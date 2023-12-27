Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.55. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 99,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Lasertec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.
