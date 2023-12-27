Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $795.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $688.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $399.29 and a 1-year high of $799.87. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

