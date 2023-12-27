KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

