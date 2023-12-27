KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after buying an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,414,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

