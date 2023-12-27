KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,600 Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dragonfly Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered Dragonfly Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of DFLI opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.15%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

