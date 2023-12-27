Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

