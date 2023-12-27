iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

