iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 187.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.