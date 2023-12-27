iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWS opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

