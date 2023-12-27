iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,480,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

