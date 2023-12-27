iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

