iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.19. The company has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

