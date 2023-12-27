IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $231.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

