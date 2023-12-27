Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

