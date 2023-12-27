Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 6% Higher

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $14.85. 39,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 2,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

