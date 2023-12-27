Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.00. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.15%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

