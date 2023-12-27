International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Trading Down 9.8%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

