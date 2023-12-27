Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 0.1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

