Inscription Capital LLC Buys 424 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

