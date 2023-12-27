Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.