Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LHX opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

