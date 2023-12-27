Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,157.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

