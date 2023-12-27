Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,692 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

