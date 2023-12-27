Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

