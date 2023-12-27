Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

