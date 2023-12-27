Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 826,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,150,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

HIW stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

