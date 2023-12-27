Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

