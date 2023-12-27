Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $598.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $586.90 and its 200-day moving average is $543.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

